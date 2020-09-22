Estacada students balance remote education with evacuations

ESTACADA, Ore. (KOIN) — Students in Estacada started school this week but many are trying to balance distance learning with living in campgrounds, hotels and parking lots.

September 8 was technically the first day of school in the Estacada School District but then teachers, staff and students were forced to evacuate the town as the Riverside Fire swept through, destroying dozens of homes.

Due to the fire, online schooling was paused. Classes resumed Monday.

Kids attend virtual school as their parents volunteer at a donation center for wildfire victims in Estacada, Sept. 22, 2020. (KOIN)

KOIN 6 News spoke with families volunteering at an emergency donation center in Estacada as their kids worked remotely with their teachers.

“There’s just so many people in need,” said mother and volunteer Ashley Jarvis. “They need food, they need resources or they’re trying to help elderly or loved ones so, to me, that’s important but I don’t want my kids to miss out on their education. I do feel that the focus of the kids going back to school especially in our district should have been delayed maybe more.”

The Estacada School District is helping connect families with resources and support to rebuild a sense of normalcy amid a year derailed by the pandemic and wildfires.

