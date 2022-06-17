PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Evergreen School District announced it will offer free breakfast and lunch at four schools over the summer.

The school district said all children ages 1 to 18 are eligible for the free meals, regardless if they are a student in the district. Those who are over 18 who are physically or mentally disabled, and are in a school program for students with disabilities are also eligible for free meals.

The school will provide one breakfast and one lunch per child each day. The school noted that children must eat the meals on site and that grab-and-go meals and curbside pickup are not available.

Locations, dates and times:

Legacy High School, 13300 NE 9th Street

June 21-July 8, Monday-Friday (no service July 4) Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

July 11-August 5, Monday-Thursday Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m.-noon



Sifton Elementary School (new, added on June 17), 7301 NE 137th Avenue

June 21-July 15 (Tuesday-Friday) Breakfast: 9-9:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.



Endeavour Elementary School, 2701 NE Four Seasons Lane

July 11-August 5, Monday-Thursday Breakfast: 7:30-9 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m.-noon



Silver Star Elementary School, 10500 NE 86th Street

July 11-August 5, Monday-Thursday Breakfast: 7:30-9 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m.-noon



The school district asks anyone with questions to contact Nutrition Services by calling 360-604-4034 or emailing nutrition.services@evergreenps.org. For more information, please see the Child Nutrition Services webpage.