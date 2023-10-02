TUALATIN, Ore. (KOIN) — Hazelbrook Middle School in Tualatin remained closed Monday, one school day after the school received an email threat of bombings and shootings aimed at teachers, staff and district administrators led to an evacuation.

But Superintendent Sue Rieke-Smith said there will be classes on Tuesday now that the FBI traced the threat to an out-of-state source and determined it wasn’t credible.

There will be an increased presence of law enforcement at the school, though, along with many district leaders.

“Extra law enforcement will be there and we will have additional district personnel, relative that support our schools with security,” Rieke-Smith said. “And I think for a period of time yet, not yet determined how long.”

Tualatin Superintendent Sue Rieke-Smith,October 2, 2023 (KOIN)

When students return, the first thing they’ll do is meet and discuss what happened with teachers and staff. Employees worked on Monday not just on how ot help students but to work through their personal concerns as possible targets.

The email sent Friday morning was the most focused and violent threat of many that were called in or emailed to the school after a fight among students went viral. The threats centered on the perceived gender identity of the assailant and concerns about disciplinary action.

That student is now charged with assault, and KOIN 6 News confirmed that student will not be back at school.

Parents will also be invited to a session with school leaders virtually later this week. The school board will meet next week to discuss possible changes to the discipline policies.