PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The FBI and multiple local law enforcement agencies in central Oregon are investigating a threat made against schools on social media that have since been discredited, officials say.

A “generic” social media post with a picture of a rifle and a warning for kids to avoid school caused a stir in central Oregon after it was recently circulated around the internet, the Madras Police Department said. The post was nonspecific and did not mention any schools or school districts by name.

“Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, have investigated the social media post and determined that it is not a credible threat,” the Madras Police Department said. “These types of social media posts often originate outside of our region or area, as did this one.”

Madras Police said that the social media post originated in Portland and ultimately reached multiple Oregon school districts. The FBI was among the agencies investigating the origin of the message, the Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office said.

“At this time there are no threats of violence towards Gilliam County Schools,” the sheriff’s office said.