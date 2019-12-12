Forest Grove school staff sick, program closed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A program for special needs students in the Forest Grove School District was canceled on Wednesday after most of its staff members came down with flu-like symptoms.

Eleven of the 30 teachers and staff members at Oak Grove Academy called out sick or went home ill on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s closures affected two classes at Tom McCall East and the entire building where the Oak Grove Academy holds classes.

“We’re trying to decide what to do moving forward,” said David Warner with the district.

Most of the students in the Forest Grove School District were unaffected and the district said it had received no reports of any students falling ill. The district said it was working on cleaning its classrooms and staff areas.

Officials decided to keep Oak Grove Academy closed through Thursday but said the program would resume on Friday.