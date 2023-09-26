They will go back to the negotiating table with the school district.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After coming to a tentative agreement two weeks ago, the union representing Portland school professionals has voted to deny the contract from Portland Public Schools.

The rejection means the Portland Association of Teachers – which represents family service workers, administrative assistants, library assistance, physical therapists, and more – will go back to the negotiating table with the school district.

“Our members are frustrated and exhausted,” union president Angela Bonilla said. “They want a living wage, safe working conditions, and a higher quality of life. The result of this vote indicates there is a lot of work still to do.”

While the agreement doesn’t include teachers, it does include jobs such as paraeducators, campus safety associates, therapeutic intervention coaches and sign language interpreters.

According to the Portland Federation of School Professionals, the proposed three-year contract would have brought the employee’s minimum wage to $20 an hour with 98% of the bargaining unit making more than that. Long-term employees would have also received a $500 bonus in both their second and third years on the job.