Frustrated parents oppose Castle Rock levy amid mask concerns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a close race as the Castle Rock School District is on the verge of passing a critical levy to keep the district financially afloat. But this levy faces controversy.

Parents in the school district are divided. Many people say they’re frustrated that kids have to wear masks at school, which is a Washington state mandate — not a Castle Rock mandate.

In response, thousands are taking their frustrations out on the school district by voting against the levy which provides a critical chunk of state funding for the district.

As of early Wednesday morning, that levy is passing by a narrow margin — only 145 votes.

But votes are still being counted.

If the district were to stop mandating masks the state can legally withdraw funding from the district.

Right now, the state provides 82% of the money the district receives. If taken away Superintendent Ryan Greene said the school would go bankrupt in a month to month-and-a-half.