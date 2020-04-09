Frustrations mount as families try to enroll students

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Parents across Oregon are frustrated as they try—and fail—to enroll their children in school or online classes.

KOIN 6 News learned the Oregon Department of Education ordered all districts to freeze enrollments a few weeks ago while officials figured out how to move forward during the coronavirus pandemic.

The situation has not only frustrated families who are trying to enroll new students but also those who were unenrolled.

High school junior Ella Henely was part of an exchange program in France. Upon her return, she was told she couldn’t go back to her school.

“All these students are going to be starting way behind all the other students,” said her dad, Davis Henely. “To me, it doesn’t fall into the equity in education.”

Oregon leaders are expected to issue new guidelines by Friday morning and students who need to enroll will be able to register online. Families are advised to still call their local school and leave a message for staff members who are handling calls. School districts started sending emails with more information to families on Thursday.

To enroll or re-enroll, a student will need to provide a birth certificate, vaccine records and proof of address.