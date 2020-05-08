Future uncertain for $1.4B Portland schools bond

The board voted in January to prepare the bond package for the November ballot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Members of Portland’s Board of Education are unsure of whether to ask taxpayers for $1.4 billion for Portland Public Schools.

The board voted in January to prepare the bond package for the November ballot but their plans could be derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

More than one board member said they don’t want to make decisions for PPS based on politics but also know $1.4 billion might not be so palatable for taxpayers in the current economic climate.

“Recognizing now may not be the right time to gout with a $1.4 billion package and so if it is time though if we don’t want to miss the opportunity and essentially continue on the path—what are those needs,” said Chair of School Improvement Bond Committee Andrew Scott.

The bond would support ongoing building and construction needs. But during Thursday’s virtual meeting, board members debated if better-built buildings were still a priority after a global pandemic.

“I think the other thing COVID’s really highlighted for us are some of those additional infrastructure deficiencies in the district that we’ve known have existed for a while but now they’re really highlighted,” Scott said. “That’s technology; it’s access to technology, curriculum, etcetera.”

But board member Scott Bailey doesn’t want people to lose site of long-term goals.

“I’m still having a tough time putting curriculum in this package because this is our facility to work on buildings and we have sacrificed that for years,” he said. “The faster we do modernization we lower energy costs, we improve learning environments—those are just as important as technology in the long-run.”

Bailey said the coronavirus isn’t the only danger the region faces.

“We have a, what, it’s a ball-park 30% risk of a really big earthquake coming up—I’d take that seriously,” he said. “Right now we have COVID in front of our face, that distorts our perceptions, we know that from behavioral psychology. Let’s not lose track of the long-term here.”

The bond’s duration and dollar amount are also up in the air. The board is considering a shorter-term 2-3 year resiliency bond.

“A smaller and shorter-term bond would do a number of things for us,” explained PPS Chief Operating Officer Dan Jung. “It would be able to maintain our existing tax rate, be able to address high priority district needs; it would keep our current long-term capital plan moving forward and allow the economy to recover before we consider a larger bond in the coming year.”

The board now plans to seek public feedback on the future of the bond. When they meet again it will be to decide what methods to use to hear from taxpayers. And the clock is ticking: the board will have to decide what to put on the ballot by August.

“I also think that we can’t be unconscious of the change in the economic situation that’s happened in the last few months, it would be nice if we could get some polling done—I don’t know if that’s possible—but the most important thing to maintain the momentum we have to come up with a bond and a bond pkg that will get voters’ support,” said Rita Chair, the vice-chair of the Board of Education.