Brown tours Salem school, sees students in class

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — At Kalapuya Elementary School in Salem, some students are back for LIPI — Limited In-Person Instruction. Though only a small portion of the students are back in the building, they did have an important visitor on Wednesday.

Gov. Kate Brown toured the school and said she’s absolutely confident schools are safe for everyone — as long as COVID-19 protocols are in place and followed.

Oregon’s governor was among the first in the nation to prioritize vaccines for educators over the elderly in an effort to reopen schools and get students back in school.

At this time, who can go into school buildings is still quite limited. Oregon allows a small portion of students into the building for LIPI, and not for the full day. Students are only allowed 2 consecutive hours on site.

Kalapuya Elementary School in Salem, as seen on their website, February 24, 2021

LIPI is only for students who need support service, potentially struggling academically or with limited internet.

Safety for both students and staff remains a top priority.

“We’re also not trying to have exclusionary practices because we want kids in schools,” Brown said. “But we do have online options for families who just say mask wearing is not for them.”