Gresham student’s doodle catches Google’s eye

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Sam Barlow High School student is in line for a $30,000 college scholarship for doodling.
Emma Strobel is the Oregon winner in the group of 10-12th graders in Google’s 12th annual Doodle for Google competition. Online voting is underway through Friday.
Later this month, Google will announce the 5 national finalists. More online voting will take place and the national winner will have their doodle featured on the Google home page for a day.
National finalists will get a $5000 college scholarship plus “custom swag” from Google. The national winner will get a $30,000 college scholarship plus their school will get a $50,000 tech package for computer lab or other tech programs.
Vote: Emma Strobel’s Doodle for Google entry
