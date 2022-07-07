PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Masks are now required inside all Gresham-Barlow School District facilities.

In a message to faculty and parents of summer school students, the district said its main goal is to keep everyone safe and COVID-free. Masks will be offered to anyone who needs one at the district, officials said.

The move to reimplement masking measures follows a late June decision by the CDC to increase the COVID risk level for Multnomah County to “high.” The CDC defines a “high” risk level as a county that has had 200 or more new COVID cases per 100,000 people within the last seven days, or more than 20 new COVID admissions per 100,000 people in a seven-day period.

By the end of June, 24 of Oregon’s 36 counties fell into the high-risk category, representing a worrying trend when most have hoped the state and country could be exiting the pandemic. Washington and Clackamas Counties are also considered “high,” according to the CDC’s website.

Portland Public Schools told KOIN 6 News masks are not currently required, but are strongly recommended.

KOIN 6 News will have more later in the day.