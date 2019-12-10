Gresham teacher wins $25K education award

Julie Rowell said she was honored and in shock

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — A Gresham High School teacher is the only teacher in Oregon to win the Milken Educator Award — and the $25,000 that goes along with it.

Julie Rowell is an English Language Learner at Gresham High. She helps students who are just learning English and gets them on a path to higher education.

The award is usually given to teachers who are either early or in the middle of their career, and they can spend the money however they like.

Rowell was humbled by the awared.

“Confusion and shock. I’m honored and I feel like there’s so many others who are worthy of this,” she told KOIN 6 News. “I feel shocked.”

In a statement, Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill said, “Julie truly models the instruction and coaching we know will make a difference for our students. Our state is strengthened by cultural diversity and language learning, and every day in the classroom Julie is at the forefront of this effort.”