Ground broken for new Benson High School in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As students are getting ready to go back to school in September, the students of Benson Polytechnic High School are getting a brand new school.

Ground was broken Saturday to mark the new construction of the school slated to be ready for the 2024 school year. Voters approved the work for the school with a 2017 bond measure.

“We’ve been planning this for 5 years,” said Principal Curtis Wilson Jr., adding they are looking forward to a “brand new, state-of-the-art building.”

While construction is going on, students will gather at the Marshal Campus in Southeast Portland for classes.