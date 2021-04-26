Group protests controversial Beaverton School District candidate

Jeanette Schade has been criticized for wanting to take critical race theory and sex education courses out of the BSD curriculum.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A controversial candidate running for the Beaverton School Board drew protesters at Monday’s school board meeting.

The crowd gathered on Southwest Jenkins Road and Murray near the school district’s headquarters to protest Jeanette Schade.

Schade is criticized for wanting to take critical race theory and sex education courses out of the BSD curriculum.

Schade was also criticized for receiving donations from the populist Political Action Committee, “Free Oregon.”

Beaverton School District officials told KOIN 6 News that while they can’t comment on school board elections, they are having a public question and answer form with candidates with Wednesday at 7 p.m.