Cleveland HS principal resigns unexpectedly

Cleveland's previous principal left after 2 years following a vote of no confidence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland high school has lost its principal less than a year after he started the job.

Leo Lawyer tendered his resignation this week at Cleveland High School. The decision was made public on the student newspaper’s Twitter account.

Lawyer started as principal at Cleveland in June of 2019. He was formerly the principal of Neah-Kah-Nie Middle School in Rockaway Beach on the Oregon Coast. He replaced a principal who had been at Cleveland for two years before she left following a teacher vote of no confidence.

Leo Lawyer turned in his resignation as principal of Cleveland High School, Feb. 12, 2020. (KOIN)

Lawyer sent a letter to Cleveland families on Wednesday stating, in part:

“Earlier this week, I met with my district supervisors and presented to them my letter of resignation. I realize that this news must be surprising to hear; what I can say today is that this decision is the right one for my family and me at this time.”

Paul Cook will step back into the role through the remainder of the school year, according to Portland Public Schools. He was principal for 12 years at Cleveland before leaving in 2015.

PPS declined to comment about the principal turnover rate at Cleveland.

“I’ve been here like four years and each year we get a new principal,” said one student. “It’s weird that we go through so many principals.”