Happy Valley principal kicks off e-learning with hit song

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As schools move to online learning, one Happy Valley principal wanted to find a way to get students excited about the adjustment. Scouters Mountain Elementary School Principal Curtis Long teamed up with his three sons to remake the hit song “Baby Got Back,” except with much more kid-friendly lyrics.

“Oh my gosh, Becky, look at that desk, it is so bad…it looks like something Mr. Long would have,” the remix starts off. Then the beat drops. “I like Chromebooks and I cannot lie, Scouters Mountain you can’t deny…”

In an interview with KOIN 6 News, Long said it has been hard for both the students and the teachers to adjust to distance learning.

“It’s been really difficult. I think the hardest thing is just not having that face-to-face interaction with kids each day, not seeing our teachers face-to-face each day—they’re sure working hard trying to get lessons out to kids and guidance for them,” said Long. “We welcome 360 kids through our doors each morning and not seeing any of them—it’s really tough.”

The song was a fun way to kick-off the transition from the classroom to the living room.

True to the song, Principal Long is “oh-so-corny” as he walks students through how to log onto their online learning portals and raps about all of the subjects they will cover while at home.

“I Like ChromeBOOKS And I Cannot Lie” was uploaded to YouTube on Thursday and already has over 1,000 views. Long said he picked Sir Mix-A-Lot’s hit song to cover because he didn’t want to sing, but also hinted that he could have another single coming soon.

Watch the full video: