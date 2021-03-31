Harmony Montessori damaged, looking for space

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Harmony Montessori School is looking for an open space to move their childcare to after raw sewage caused detrimental damage to their building last weekend.

Harmony provides emergency childcare for approximately 70 families of essential workers, plus Preschool Promise families who live within 200% of poverty since June, they said.

5 inches of raw sewage flooded the lower level of the school after a sewer blockage on their street in Southeast Portland.

They said it is a devastating blow to an already challenging year.

We are looking for a new space to house our 5 classrooms of children while the cleaning, sanitation, and repair of our building are occurring. We are hoping someone will know of a space that can be licensed for childcare and is affordable. Alicia Ginardi

Harmony Enrollment Coordinator



A GoFundMe has been set up to help them.