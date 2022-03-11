PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the end of Oregon’s indoor mask mandate looming, state health advisors and education officials will discuss COVID-19 precautions going forward.

The Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education will be holding a virtual meeting at 1 p.m. Friday. The event will be live streamed on KOIN.com.

Masking and other COVID protocols will return to local control on March 12 meaning school districts can decide their own requirements.

On Friday, the OHA released a five-point recovery called Rise: Resilience in Support of Equity. The plan aims to keep Oregonians protected from COVID, while supporting the needs of local communities, including schools.

According to the OHA, the plan will help schools manage how to approach COVID outbreaks and keep both students and staff safe.

Many school districts, including Beaverton and Tigard-Tualatin, have opted to go mask-optional. While these districts are making masks optional starting on Monday, the Parkrose School District said masking won’t be optional for their students and staff until March 29.

Masks are still federally required meaning planes, trains and buses are all places that require masks at least until April 18.