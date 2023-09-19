This Oct. 6, 2017 file photo shows the University of Oregon campus in Eugene, Ore. (Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard via AP, Fle)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Several universities in Oregon and Washington were ranked in the top 150 spots in U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best National Universities list.

According to the report, University of Washington leads the pack among Pacific Northwest schools, tying at number 40 with Tufts University and Rutgers University New Brunswick. U.S. News & World Report also ranked the Seattle-based school number 15 in Top Public Schools and was ranked number 25 for Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs.

In Eugene, University of Oregon was ranked 98 alongside Rutgers University Camden, Drexel University and University of San Diego, according to U.S. News & World Report. The outlet also ranked the university number 49 in Top Public Schools and number 185 in Best Value Schools.

Meanwhile, Oregon State University was ranked 142 on the best universities list– tying with several schools including Loyola University Chicago, University of Alabama at Birmingham and University of Cincinnati. U.S. News & World Report also ranked OSU number 76 in Top Public Schools and number 142 in Best Value Schools.

Washington State University was ranked 178 with a handful of other schools including Drake University, University of Arkansas and University of North Carolina Charlotte. According to U.S. News & World Report, WSU is number 96 for Top Public Schools and number 162 for Best Value Schools.

U.S. News & World Report says they ranked the schools on several factors for the 2024 rankings, including emphasis on how often students from different socio-economic backgrounds earned degrees and “took advantage of information on graduate outcomes.”