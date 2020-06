PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The pandemic forced a lot of events to be canceled, and many pivoted and went virtual.

That included the 32nd annual Herzog-Meier Senior Scholarship Show, and usually these works of art are displayed in the dealership.

The Beaverton car dealer works with the Beaverton Education Foundation, and a winner from each high school in the district is awarded a scholarship. Because of coronavirus, the winning pieces are all online here.