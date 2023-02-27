PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra was in Portland Monday as part of the Biden administration’s plans to strengthen mental health services for the youngest population.

Becerra and Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek toured Faubion School in Northeast Portland. The secretary said they plan on the federal level to add to the mental health professional workforce, including scholarships for graduate degrees with a promise to commit to working in severely underserved areas.

KOIN 6 News asked Kotek how she plans to take their concerns and needs and make actual change in Oregon. The governor said it will come down to working with the legislature to budget for resources like Lines for Life, hiring mental health professionals and providing access to all communities in the state, not just Portland.

Another measure they’re working on would continue the suicide and crisis line 988 that launched in 2022. Anyone can access call or text-and-chat services connecting them with mental health counselors.

“We’re also now trying to shift to putting money into the post-call services because what we don’t want is for folks to feel pretty good about the call and then not get the follow-up they were expecting because it’s, like, ‘You listened to me for a moment and now I’m back where I was,'” Becerra said.

