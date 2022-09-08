PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of Hillsboro students returned to full-time, in-person learning this week.

Similar to other districts in the nation, Hillsboro schools are no longer offering free meals to every student for free after the USDA waivers expired this summer.

New oregon income guidelines have expanded the opportunities for families to qualify for free meals. For example, if a family of four makes less than $83,250 a year their child will qualify.

According to their website, Hillsboro School District is hiring for 95 open positions, part-time and full-time across all departments, including 20 bus drivers.

The school district is hiring bus drivers, with no previous experience required. Starting pay is $23.58 to $26.80 an hour with paid holidays and training.