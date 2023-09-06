PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Across Hillsboro, almost 19,000 students are now back at school for the 2022-2023 school year.

This year, Hillsboro School District said it’s expanding its dual language program.

They adopted the new program for their schools in hopes of accelerating learning for students coming out of COVID-19.

Hillsboro superintendent Travis Reiman says they aren’t looking at gaps in student’s learning, but rather approaching it as unfinished learning.

“All of our students experienced the pandemic in different ways and so what we’re doing is using assessments to analyze where it is they need to catch up in their skills and where we need to accelerate to get back to where we consider grade-level benchmarks,” said Reiman.

According to Reiman, math and literacy are areas where students have unfinished learning, focusing on small groups to hone in on where kids could use support.