How COVID is impacting school immunization deadlines

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven counties have postponed their annual school immunization Exclusion Day deadlines after the Oregon Health Authority gave the green light for extensions due to pandemic challenges.

Exclusion Day, which marks the attendance cut-off for students who have not received state-required vaccinations or have a valid exemption on file, is historically held on the third week in February.

This year, seven counties have opted to extend the deadline, due to COVID-related concerns.

“Seven counties in Oregon chose an alternative Exclusion Day to give overburdened systems time to gather information,” stated Stacy de Assis Matthews, school immunization coordinator in OHA’s Public Health Division. “Most counties are sticking with the Feb. 16 Exclusion Day date, but some have chosen alternate Exclusion Day dates for this year only.”

According to OHA, Exclusion Day has been shifted to March 30 for Douglas County Schools, and April 20 for schools in Clackamas, Clatsop, Jefferson, Morrow, Multnomah and Yamhill counties.

In a recent release, Multnomah County announced they had made the decision to extend the deadline, in an effort to give families enough time to get their children vaccinated or acquire proof of a non-medical exemption.

“We know that the pandemic has created challenges for families in terms of routine vaccine access,” Multnomah County Public Health Director Jessica Guernsey stated in a letter to schools. “We hope giving families additional time to access vaccines will help children to stay in school.”

She continued, “We also know that schools are currently inundated with managing through COVID-19, so we hope this decision offers some relief.”

According to OHA, parents of children with missing vaccines or records will be notified by county health departments via letter.

Parents are expected to update the school record with the child’s new vaccine or exclusion information by the date outlined in the letter.

If a child’s immunization records does not meet state requirements by their county’s prospective Exclusion Day deadline, that child will not be allowed to attend school or childcare until their records are in compliance with state laws.

Currently, the state has not required COVID-19 vaccinations for children.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Multnomah County for a statement on the amount of exclusions and immunizations reported this school year, but that information was not presently available.

By state law, children must have an exemption or proof of immunization for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis A and B, varicella, and hib.

According to OHA, local health departments sent parents and guardians 25,147 letters during the 2020-2021 school year to inform them that their child was missing immunizations required to remain in school or childcare.

In a recent release OHA stated, “Three years ago, there were measles cases in the Northwest, and another outbreak of vaccine-preventable diseases could strain already-taxed hospitals and health systems.”

Matthews said now more than ever it is important to help mitigate the spread of preventable disease through immunizations.

“We don’t want another disease outbreak on top of COVID-19,” she said. “Immunizations are the most effective way to stop the spread of measles, to keep kids and school communities healthy and safe.”

Families can learn more about immunization and exclusion requirements by contacting 211 or visiting the Immunization Program website.