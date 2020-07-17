How will COVID change fall term for universities?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Colleges and universities are still working to finalize plans for the fall term. One thing is for sure: this year will look very different for incoming students.

High school seniors who had to finish the year online are now looking at starting their college experience that way as well. Luke Pitzer graduated from Seton Catholic High School in Vancouver and plans to attend Washington State University in Pullman in the fall.

He said WSU is allowing students to move into the dorms, but he will still have to take classes online. Pitzer said he’s not a fan of online learning and has friends who are waiting a year to start college because of that. For him, however, he decided that being on campus was better than nothing.

“At least I’m there, you know, like, I don’t want to be at home,” said Pitzer. “So, at least I can still get out of the house and still see people and hang out, even if it’s not the same. I mean, still get kind of a college experience in a way.”

As for how many students are taking a year off, neither Portland State nor Oregon State universities could say for certain. Classes at those schools don’t start until the end of September and school officials said students still have more time to make that decision.

The pandemic is already affecting university budgets. OSU said their budget is down $35 to $45 million because of it, and if there’s no football, the budget reductions could approach $80 to $120 million.

For courses, both OSU and PSU plan to offer a combination of remote and online learning with limited in-person classes. They also plan to limit the number of students in dorms.