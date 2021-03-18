It’s official: PPS students to return April 1

Education

PPS Board of Ed approved the plan, 6-1

by: , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A classroom in the Portland area (KOIN, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s official: Students in Portland Public Schools will begin hybrid, in-person instruction April 1 after both the teachers union and the PPS Board of Education ratified the deal.

By a 6-1 vote Thursday night, the PPS Board of Ed approved the plan for the youngest students — pre-school through 1st grade — to begin on April 1. Students in 2nd through 5th grade would begin in-person instruction on April 5, while students in 6th through 12th grades will start the week of April 19.

The lone “no” vote came because that member opposed the 6-foot distancing and cohort sizes.

Gov. Kate Brown recently ordered all Oregon public schools to offer universal access to hybrid or full in-person instruction by the weeks of March 29 for grades K-5, and April 19 for grades 6-12.

PPS officials said a recent survey of families with students in K-5 showed 70% were ready for a return to some form of in-person instruction.

In a statement, PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said this result of months of tireless planning and discussions.

“We have a plan for safely returning students to schools,” Guerrero said. “A large majority of our families have indicated that they are ready for in-person learning. We know our students benefit when they are able to be face-to-face with their teachers and with each other.”

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss