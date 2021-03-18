It’s official: PPS students to return April 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s official: Students in Portland Public Schools will begin hybrid, in-person instruction April 1 after both the teachers union and the PPS Board of Education ratified the deal.

By a 6-1 vote Thursday night, the PPS Board of Ed approved the plan for the youngest students — pre-school through 1st grade — to begin on April 1. Students in 2nd through 5th grade would begin in-person instruction on April 5, while students in 6th through 12th grades will start the week of April 19.

The lone “no” vote came because that member opposed the 6-foot distancing and cohort sizes.

Gov. Kate Brown recently ordered all Oregon public schools to offer universal access to hybrid or full in-person instruction by the weeks of March 29 for grades K-5, and April 19 for grades 6-12.

PPS officials said a recent survey of families with students in K-5 showed 70% were ready for a return to some form of in-person instruction.

In a statement, PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said this result of months of tireless planning and discussions.

“We have a plan for safely returning students to schools,” Guerrero said. “A large majority of our families have indicated that they are ready for in-person learning. We know our students benefit when they are able to be face-to-face with their teachers and with each other.”

