Portland Public Schools cites enrollment decline as one of the main reasons for potential cuts.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland parents and teachers are starting to worry about what’s ahead for classrooms next year.

Cuts to teaching staff and programs are being proposed as Portland Public Schools look to balance its budget, expecting to get less state and federal money next year.

The head of the teacher’s union confirmed she and others were told by Portland school leaders they are looking at making teacher cuts. Wednesday was the deadline for school principals to submit staffing proposals to the district based on how many staff the district anticipates they will receive next school year.

Parents at some schools said their principal told them there would be teachers cut, while other parents said some teachers were told their position will likely be eliminated, such as a drama teacher at one local middle school. There is also worry that some extracurricular programs would end as well.

“We are in conversations with our educators, many of them are being unassigned right now and trying to figure out what are [their] next steps,” said President of the Portland Association of Teachers Angela Bonilla. “It’s unfortunate.”

Additionally, class sizes at elementary schools could be above 30 students.

However, this is just the start of the budget process. PPS Superintendent Xavier Botana will put together a tentative budget to give to the school board in April, which will be approved in June.

“Oregon has experienced consecutive years of unprecedented enrollment decline and Portland Public Schools is no exception. One-time federal COVID-relief funds are expiring,” PPS said in a statement, outlining reasons for possible cuts.