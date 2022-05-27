PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Students across the Portland metro area have walked out of class in protest of gun violence in schools, demanding a change in gun laws from a national level.

The walkouts come in the wake of the country’s deadliest elementary school shooting in nearly a decade. On Tuesday, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos opened fire inside Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 students and two of their teachers.

On Friday morning, kids and teachers at Kellogg Middle School in Southeast Portland walked out, holding signs and chanting to end school shootings.

Parents and visitors from out of state also voiced their frustrations.

“I’m actually from Texas and I support these kids out here,” said Barbara Heimann. “I think they’re very brave. I’m sad that they have to do this because us adults arent helping them with this.”

“We need to stop,” said Jennifer Merrill, the parent of a 7th grader. “It’s too much. My kids need to feel safe going to school, we need to feel safe going to the grocery store. Laws need to be changed.

A KOIN 6 News Crew is also at a walkout at Aloha High School.

KOIN 6 News will have more later in the day.