PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Kelso High School and Coweeman Middle School are in “secure and teach” after a reported threat at the high school, according to Kelso School District.

According to the school district, around 1 p.m. Friday, a firearm was reported on Kelso High School campus. Officials said there was no active threat to students and told KOIN 6 News there was no shooting and no injuries have been reported.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the school including Kelso Police Department, Longview police and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies.

In an initial notification to parents, the school district said police were onsite investigating and that “students are all safe inside classrooms.”

In an updated message to parents, the district said police are searching and securing all classrooms — noting, “as each classroom is cleared, students in those classrooms are being escorted to the gymnasium, which was cleared and secured first. Students will be held in the gym until the entire school is secured.”

Officials said securing the school and escorting students may take a few hours.

The school district asked parents to not go to or try to enter the school.

School officials said parents can park at Tam O’Shanter Park and walk to the South Gym to pick up their students and ask parents to bring identification.

Middle and elementary school buses are running as normal however the district said there will be a delay in releasing high school students—noting release time will be determined by police. Buses will also return to the high school around 4 p.m., officials said.

Officials noted the assembly, and all evening activities are cancelled including football and homecoming.

KOIN 6 News reached out to authorities and have not heard back.

This is a developing story.