PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 News knows parents, teachers and even students have a lot of questions about the return to classrooms this academic year, and we’re here to help you get answers.

KOIN 6 News is hosting a town hall with local superintendents called “Kids, Class and Coronavirus: The return to School” on Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 7-8 p.m.

We want you to have a voice in this town hall, too. Submit your questions below and they may be featured in the town hall: