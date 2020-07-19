Kids take Camp Rosenbaum home with pre-made backpacks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Camp Rosenbaum was prepared to celebrate its 50th year in Warrenton this year, but, like many group activities, it was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decades-old camp, which helps children from low-income families, still tried to offer a camp-like experience for its participants. On Saturday, camp officials handed out more than 1,000 backpacks that had been stuffed with camp activities for kids to enjoy at home.

“The backpacks have different activities that they might find at Camp Rosenbaum, like arts and crafts, bead animals, a science experiment,” said Project Manager Crystal Kroeller. She said an instructional video on how to conduct the experiment is available for kids online.

The backpacks were for kids ages 9 through 12 and are available for pick-up through next week.