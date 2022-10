PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — October is National Farm to School Month, and hundreds of local school kids are eating healthy and delicious foods for breakfast and lunch.

This is thanks to hundreds of farmers, fishers and ranchers throughout Oregon.

A & J Orchards supplies Tigard-Tualatin School District with fresh produce (KOIN).

Kohr Harlan checked in with the Tigard-Tualatin School District, who is apart of this Farm to School program.

Watch the full interview in the video player below to hear what local farmers and educators think of the program.