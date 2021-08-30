Lake Oswego ready to welcome students back to class

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KOIN) — The Lake Oswego School District will welcome back their students this week for full in-person instruction 5 days a week. While things may be challenging and different, the staff said they’re ready.

District spokesperson Mary Kay Larson told KOIN 6 News the teachers are excited to welcome the students back, and many had to hold back tears of excitement.

When the students arrive, they’ll be greeted by teachers that have been in the classroom preparing for the last week.

Larson said there have been challenges over the past 18 months but the teachers’ resilience is unmatched. And, she said, the community is supportive and willing to look out for one another.

The vaccination rate for those eligible to receive a COVID shot is 86%, and for students between 12-18 it’s at 87%.

Quite a few things will be different. There will be more lunch periods in the middle and high schools to keep kids more spread out. Some schools are even building outdoor seating areas.

Possibly the biggest change this year from last is there will be no hybrid learning option for families. No visitors or volunteers will be allowed in any Lake Oswego schools.

COVID testing is available for students showing symptoms of COVID, and district officials said they have all the proper systems in place for isolating students who show signs of being sick. They’ve put all their COVID safety protocols in their Road Map to Reopening.

Lake Oswego students will gradually return to the classroom this week.