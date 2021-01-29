Lake Oswego settles on ‘firm date’ for hybrid in-person

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lake Oswego kindergartners and 1st-graders will return to schools for hybrid in-person instruction beginning February 23, with a gradual rollout for the rest of the students.

The school district released the schedule late Friday afternoon. Teachers and staff at LOSD have provided limited in-person instructions at all 10 of its schools since October.

The next group of students will be Grades 2-3 on March 1, followed by Grades 4-5 on March 5. There are tentative plans for Grades 6-12 to return the week of April 12,

In a statement, LOSD Superintendent Dr. Lora de la Cruz said they appreciate the understanding and patience of everyone involved.

“Many variables have been considered and we are confident this date will enable our learning community to provide a stable and welcoming return to school for our students.”

Earlier this week, Portland Public Schools announced some in-person instruction would begin soon but distance learning continues for the time being.

PPS announced they “will start the third quarter of the school year by continuing Comprehensive Distance Learning while expanding in-person opportunities for some students, starting with programming at 19 school sites initially and hopefully expanding to all schools by March.”