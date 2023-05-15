PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Both the Sherwood and Lake Oswego school districts have education levies on the ballot Tuesday that would fund millions for programs and teacher salaries.

The levies come as many are hit hard by inflation and available funding.

The Sherwood School District is proposing a new levy (Measure 34-323) that would cost about $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value. Superintendent Jeremy Lyon says it’s crucial funding as it would stave off close to $6 million in budget cuts for the next year, the equivalent of about 50 staff positions — a rate he says would be necessary to maintain what they currently have.

“The Sherwood School District has the lowest per pupil funding of any school district in the area and amongst our fellow school districts, we are really the only one that has not put forth a local option levy to the voters,” he said. “What is at stake with this education levy is putting forth our absolute best efforts to educate children today and tomorrow and keeping this very robust community heading in that direction.”

The Lake Oswego School District also has a levy on the ballot (Measure 3-592) that would renew the current education levy that has been in place since the early 2000s, which is a $1.64 per $1,000 of property value, renewed about every five years.

The district says the funding helps keep class sizes, makes sure elementary classes are single grade levels rather than blended and provides funding for mental health supports and elective programming in the arts and STEM, while also maintaining staff salaries in the budget.

“The levy represents about 15% of our operating budget annually which comes out to the equivalent of $16 million, so that $16 million funds the equivalent of a third of our classroom teachers or the equivalent of two months of school,” said Mary Kay Larson, the director of communications in the district. “That allows us to keep our class sizes, it allows us to make sure that our elementary schools, elementary classes are single grade level vs. blended. It provides funding for elective programming in the arts, engineering, science, music. It also helps provide funds for mental health support in our schools.”