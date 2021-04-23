Lake Oswego superintendent to step down in June

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lake Oswego School District Superintendent Lora de la Cruz will step down from her role at the end of June.

De la Cruz told the school board in a letter to the family that she wants to be closer to her mother who has health issues.

“Anyone who knows me knows that my mother has been my hero and a model of the power of education and that my life’s work has been built from this significant example….” she wrote. “So it is poignant that the very person who inspired me to become an educator and leader has now become the compelling reason why I am choosing to leave my current leadership post.”