Library Book Bus rolls to Beaverton students at home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Beaverton School District is getting the wheels rolling on a new way to get library books to students.

The school library staff will be taking a school bus filled with books to various neighborhoods around the city.

They said it’s their way of getting books to students who may not have them at home.

“With COVID, it is difficult to make sure that everybody has the materials that they need. This book bus is going to be primarily for books for sure. We want to connect with kids, we want to get books into their hands, we want to them excited about reading. But also, it’s going to be a place too, if we need to distribute more materials, we can bring them along as well,” Naomi Sprague, Library Media Assistant, said.

You can find times and a map for the Library Book Bus here.