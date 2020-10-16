Limited in-person coaching to resume for PPS student athletes

Athletes will be allowed to train with their coaches but only outdoors and in small groups

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools is loosening some restrictions on in-person activities.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 20, student athletes will be allowed to start training for school sports with their coaches — with limitations.

PPS said students will only practice outside and won’t have access to any indoor facilities. They must also remain in weekly groups of no more than 25 people.

For Roosevelt High School junior Anika Cano and her best friends Sydey Cantrell and Maddie Kelley, distance learning has its benefits but the abrupt halt to athletics isn’t one of them.

“I miss the team,” Maddie told KOIN 6 News.

Maddie is hoping to make the varsity soccer team this year. She’s been keeping her skills sharp by practicing a few times a week with a couple of teammates and also makes time to help volleyball players Anika and Sydney keep up with their game.

“We’ve just been practicing on our own but it’s hard without a gym and a net,” said Sydney.

KOIN 6 News saw dozens of students at Roosevelt’s track Thursday afternoon. The teens said dedicated athletes have been holding their own practices.

“It’s my first time seeing baseball players but usually it’s always soccer players and a lot of football players,” said Anika. “The football team has been getting together on their own without the coach.”

Izaya Laguardia, a baseball player and defensive back for the Rough Riders, is ready for some normalcy.

“I think it’s been pretty tough, especially for our head coach and all our coaches that are new,” Izaya said. “I feel like it’s kinda hard to bond with the players, I feel like that’s probably tough.”

PPS also has opened school health centers. At Roosevelt, many students have been able to get their physical exams.