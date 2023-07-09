PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Colleges and universities across the United States are assessing the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate race as a factor in admissions – essentially ending affirmative action.

In his majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote, “eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it.”

Although the cases involved two large universities – including Harvard and the University of North Carolina – the ruling affects colleges large and small across the nation.

The president of McMinnville’s Linfield University, Miles K. Davis, previously told KOIN 6 News after the 6-3 Supreme Court ruling that his university is still committed to bringing in a wide diversity of students and highlighted the school’s efforts to bring in first-generation students.

“We have a first-generation program that we emphasize economic mobility, which the institution’s won awards for the past couple years, and we support students as a means to enhancing their lives, their family’s lives, their community’s lives and even the lives of this nation,” Davis said.

Gerardo Ochoa. Linfield’s vice president of enrollment management and student success, said the Supreme Court ruling will have little impact at the school.

“We suspect [the Supreme Court ruling] will have very little effect on our practices, policies and procedures. But we, of course, are going to look at everything that we do to make sure we’re abiding by the ruling,” Ochoa said.

Ochoa says Linfield University also factors in student’s lived experience when it comes to admissions — echoing Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s dissenting opinion in which she wrote, “…deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life.”

Ochoa says moving forward after the ruling, schools should focus on diversity and community representation.

“Five years ago, we made a transition from being focused on supporting our students based on race in terms of diversity and other support systems, to one where we now focus on first-generation status,” Ochoa said. “What we learned and what we found is that by focusing on first-generation status, it covers that umbrella of first-gen, it covers a lot of students based on different ethnicities, races and lived experiences in Oregon and throughout the West Coast.”

Ochoa says of their 1,700 students, the school considers 60% as new majority students.

“We are fortunately considered one of the most diverse liberal arts universities in the Northwest. About 40% of our students are U.S. students of color; about 50% of our incoming class, for example, self identifies as first generation – meaning they are first in their families to attend four-year universities. We have a significant number of transfer students who have come to Linfield and we have a good number of students who are [low-income] or Pell-eligible students,” Ochoa said.

While taking first-generation status and lived experience into consideration, Linfield University says students can still write about how race affects their lives in application essays, based on the Supreme Court ruling.

“While we cannot ask it, the ruling does not prohibit students from disclosing it and so, we’re going to be looking at — when we take the holistic admission review process — we’ll look at lived experience; we’ll look at adversity; certainly, SATs, that are now being less important in the college admission process; GPA is certainly a factor that we’ll be looking at,” Ochoa said.

According to Ochoa, schools need to strive for a student body that reflects the community the school represents and says it’s left to be seen how the ruling will impact enrollment among students of color.

“I think there’s a need to be strategic and for colleges and universities to go out and recruit students they want to admit,” Ochoa said. “I think it’s imperative for each university to identify the students they want to serve; are they local? Are they national? Are they international?”

“I think the message to many students of color is ‘I’m no longer important in higher-ed.’ That’s my concern, that the students who have been historically excluded from higher education will self-select out. We as a country have a need to serve all students to be reflective of the communities we serve,” Ochoa said. “Certainly, here in Oregon, and in the Northwest, we’ve seen big demographic changes and it’s imperative that each college and university strive to serve the communities that they ultimately represent.”