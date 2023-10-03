Each has a graduation rate of at least 92%

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Ten Portland area public schools are rising to the top in 2024, according to Niche.

Niche released its 2024 Best Schools and Districts list, giving high marks to Portland area public high schools in several categories including academics and college prep.

#1 Lake Oswego High School

Taking the number one spot, Lake Oswego High School received top marks with an overall A+ rating from Niche. The school also scored A ratings in academics, teachers, and college prep, according to Niche. The school received B ratings from Niche for clubs and activities, diversity, and administration.

Lake Oswego Senior High School has 1,252 students in grades 9-12, Niche reports, with a student-teacher ratio of 20 to 1.

The report says based on state test scores, at least 82% of students are proficient in reading and 60% are at least proficient in math.

Niche says the average graduation rate is 97%.

#2 Lakeridge High School

Ranked number two, Lakeridge High School also received an overall A+ rating from Niche, with A ratings in academics, teachers, college prep, and administration. Niche gave the school B ratings for clubs and activities and diversity.

Lakeridge High School has 1,198 students in grades 9-12, according to Niche. Similar to Lake Oswego High School, Lakeridge High School has a student to teacher ratio of 20 to 1, Niche said.

The ranking report says based on state test scores, 96% of students are at least proficient in reading and 66% are at least proficient in math.

According to Niche, the average graduation rate is at 97%.

#3 Riverdale High School

Riverdale High School in Portland scored an overall A rating in the Niche report. The Portland school has 190 students in grades 9-12 and a smaller student to teacher ratio at 12 to 1, the report says.

Riverdale High School received A ratings in academics, and college prep, along with B ratings in teachers, clubs and activities, diversity, and administration. According to Niche, state test scores show 55% of students are at least proficient in math and 90% are at least proficient in reading.

Niche reports the average graduation rate is at 100%.

#4 Sunset High School

Portland’s Sunset High School received an overall A rating from Niche, with A ratings for academics, teachers, diversity, and college prep. Niche gave the school B ratings in clubs and activities and administration.

With 2,003 students in grades 9-12, Niche reports the student to teacher ratio is 24 to 1.

According to state test scores, at least 85% of students are proficient in reading and 65% are at least proficient in math, Niche says — noting the average graduation rate is 92%.

#5 International School of Beaverton

The International School of Beaverton received an overall A rating from Niche with A’s in academics, diversity, teachers, and college prep. The report gave the school a B+ rating in administration and a C- in clubs and activities.

With 857 students in grades 9-12 the school has a student to teacher ratio of 22 to 1, Niche reports.

According to the report, 87% of students are at least proficient in math and reading and the school has an average 95% graduation rate.

#6 West Linn High School

Ranked as the sixth best Portland area high school, Niche gave West Linn High School an overall A rating with A’s in academics, teachers, clubs and activities, and college prep. Niche gave the school a B+ in administration and a B in diversity.

According to the report, there are 1,883 students in grades 9-12 — garnering a student to teacher ratio of 23 to 1. Niche says at least 64% of students are at least proficient in math and 87% are at least proficient in reading, based on state test scores.

Niche reports the average graduation rate stands at 98%.

#7 Mountainside High School

Beaverton’s Mountainside High School also received an overall A rating from Niche, with A’s in academics, teachers and diversity. The school received B ratings in college prep, clubs and activities, and administration, according to the report.

With 1,765 students in grades 9-12, the school has a teacher to student ratio of 22 to 1, Niche says. Based on state test scores, Niche says 61% of students are at least proficient in math and 88% are at least proficient in reading.

The school boasts a 95% graduation rate, according to Niche.

#8 Lincoln High School

Lincoln High School in Portland received an overall A grade from Niche, with A’s in academics and college prep. According to the report, the school received B grades for teachers, clubs, diversity, and administration.

The report says 1,615 students are in grades 9-12 — bringing the student to teacher ratio to 22 to 1. Based on state testing, at least 43% of students are at least proficient in math and 81% are at least proficient in reading, Niche reports.

Lincoln High School’s average graduation rate is 96%, according to Niche.

#9 Beaverton Academy of Science & Engineering

Ranked number nine, Niche gave the Beaverton Academy of Science & Engineering an overall A grade, with A’s in academics, diversity, teachers, and college prep.

With 828 students in grades 6-12, Niche reports the student to teacher ratio is 21 to 1. According to the report, 62% of students are at least proficient in math and 87% are at least proficient in reading.

Niche reports the school’s graduation rate is 95%.

#10 Westview High School

Rounding out the top public school list, Westview High School also received an overall A grade from Niche, with A ratings for academics, teachers, diversity and college prep. Niche graded the school’s administration and clubs in the B-range.

With 2,360 students in grades 9-12, the Portland school has a student to teacher ratio of 22 to 1, Niche reports.

According to Niche, at least 39% of students are at least proficient in math and 73% are at least proficient in reading, based on state test scores. Niche reports the average graduation rate is 92%.