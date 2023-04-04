SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Naomi Warren is one of the orchestra students at McKay High School in Salem who are serious about their music. For many, the classroom is like a second home.

“It helped me become myself as a person. I love performing and this was the first place that I was like, I don’t know, like I belonged here,” said Warren, a junior at McKay High.

McKay High School junior Naomi Warren plays the cello during orchestra practice, April 2023 (KOIN)

There are 4 string orchestras and a full symphony at the school — and the instruments are not cheap. McKay High is a Title 1 school, meaning many students come from families with low incomes. That’s why they work hard to fundraise. Recently they put a show together with Oregon Symphony Associate Concertmaster Peter Frajola.

Orchestra Director Alex Figueroa told KOIN 6 News they have been able to travel for music events through fundraising efforts. They’re also competitive, qualifying for the state competition and finishing 7th in 2022.

“We’ve tried to take the burden off of our families to pay for music because we want it to be accessible for the whole community,” Figueroa said. “We’re really lucky in Salem to have such support of the arts and music that allows it to happen at this type of school. I haven’t seen anything like this in the country, and I moved here from Ohio.”

As they look ahead to the Oregon state qualifier on April 14, these talented young musicians are focused and grateful for all the support.

McKay High School senior Alex Sanchez is a French Horn player in the student orchestra, April 2023 (KOIN)

“I think the funding we are able to get from the community has helped me a lot,” said McKay senior and French Horn player Alex Sanchez. “It’s helped me get lots of experiences. Recently we took a trip to San Francisco with the marching band and it’s an experience I’ll never forget. And it wouldn’t be possible without the community.”