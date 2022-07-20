The initiative hopes to support students while showing the importance of career and technical education.

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas Community College will partner up with a well-known band for a workforce education initiative to help students in the area.

As part of the Metallica Scholar program, CCC will receive funding to provide tools, personal protection equipment and support for students in industrial technology, welding and automotive programs.

Since starting the initiative in 2019, the band’s All Within My Hands Foundation has been working with the American Association of Community Colleges to provide direct support for career and technical education programs across the U.S.

The initiative hopes to support students while showing the importance of career and technical education.

“Our goal for the Metallica Scholars Initiative is to shine a light on workforce education and support the next generation of tradespeople,” said Pete Delgrosso, All Within My Hands executive director. “With the addition of the 2022-2023 Metallica Scholars program, our grants will reach over 2,000 students in 32 community colleges across 27 states. We are honored to support these students of all ages and backgrounds and look forward to growing the program even farther in the future.”

According to the foundation, the direct impact on job and wage growth drives the Metallica Scholars Initiative. On average, students who complete the program see new job opportunities and increased salary potential up to three times higher than pre-program.

CCC’s goal is to elevate students’ skillsets by meeting industry standards and raising the level of academic programs offered, added the announcement.

“Not only do our students take extreme pride in being selected as Metallica Scholars, but we have also seen proof that this funding from All Within My Hands makes a real difference in the success of our students,” Clackamas Community College President Tim Cook said.