More elementary students returning to classrooms Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many elementary students in Oregon are returning to the classroom after Governor Kate Brown ordered public schools to reopen.

This Monday, Oregon schools have to meet Governor Brown’s executive order to offer some form of in-person learning for elementary students. It’s been over a year now since schools closed down due to the pandemic.

Some districts, like Salem Keizer, already got their hybrid models up and running in early March while many other school districts will return for the first time on Monday. However — some major districts like Portland Public Schools and Beaverton School District — are running a few days behind the deadline.

This return to school is not fully in-person just yet — students will go to class for two days a week and will continue learning at home on the other days. Plus, if students and parents don’t feel safe, they have the option to stay in comprehensive distance learning.

Schools are required to offer some in-person learning for grades 6 through 12 by April 19.

Remember — since elementary kids are getting back to school this week, be sure to watch out for them at bus stops and to slow down when driving in school zones.