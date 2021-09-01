More pandemic EBT benefits coming for Oregon children

Cashier George Wallace, of Quincy, Mass., center, works behind a plastic shield as a shopper, right, places groceries in a cart, Thursday, March 26, 2020, at a grocery store, in Quincy. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Families currently receiving pandemic EBT assistance can expect an additional $389 per child split up into two payments in September and October, the Oregon Department of Human Services announced Wednesday.

ODHS said current recipients do not need to apply, and the deadline for incoming applications is Saturday. If a child has not been approved for free or reduced price meals at school, they can still receive the benefits, officials said.

Families can apply here.

Families of children currently receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits do not need to apply. They will receive the benefits, ODHS said.

The P-EBT program was established to alleviate some of the pandemic’s financial burden on parents so they can buy food at home for their children, ODHS said. The state projects it will disburse $591 million in assistance through October.

It was previously approved by the federal government to give out $424 million. The increase in P-EBT funding will benefit around 430,000 children through Oregon, the state estimated.

According to ODHS, the grocery money is to compensate for meals students missed while schools and childcare were closed because of the pandemic during the 2020-21 school year.