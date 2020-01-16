Mount Hood CC cuts 7 programs in budget cut

Two programs will be phased out, the others will go away

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mount Hood Community College administrators voted to phase out 7 programs Wednesday night due to a $2.8 million budget deficit.

The progams include broadcasting, business technology, cosmetology and environmental healthu and safety.

MHCC student Naethaniel Lile told KOIN 6 News he thinks administrators took the easy way out.

“They don’t want alternatives, they want a quick solution to a budget cut,” Lile said. “That’s cutting 7 different programs but, eventually I think it’s going to lead to a downfall.”

Two of the program cuts have caveats. Automotive maintenance and light repair will phase out, but the college will continue to provide its other automotive degree programs. Practical nursing will also be phased out but the school will continue to offer its RN and CNA programs.