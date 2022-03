PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon City School District will soon have Naloxone available in its schools.

The school board voted Monday night to adopt the change, which allows schools to keep Naloxone on hand and lets staff administer it to students in the case of an overdose on school grounds.

The potentially life-saving drug reverses opioid overdoses.

While the vote was already scheduled, it comes a week after two Portland teens died of fentanyl overdoses.