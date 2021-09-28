Newberg board to vote on rescinding symbols ban

Nearly 200 people gathered at the flag pole on First Street on Aug. 24 to protest a recent decision by the Newberg school board and to support the display of Black Lives Matter and Pride flags in the schools. (Pamplin Media Group)

NEWBERG, Ore. (KOIN) — After tabling a vote last week, the Newberg School Board is expected to vote whether to rescind a ban on political symbols on school grounds — Black Lives Matter and Pride symbols, flags or t-shirts.

The Newberg School Board meeting is slated to begin at 7 p.m. with the vote on this motion among the first orders of business. KOIN 6 News will have a crew covering the meeting and will provide updates as they develop.

The ban was put in place in August when the board approved it, 4-3. The Newberg mayor and city council publicly admonished the board’s decision and the ACLU demanded a retraction of the ban saying it violates both the constitution of both Oregon and the United States.

The Newberg teachers union also notified the board of its intent to sue the district.

The district has been in the spotlight for a series of unflattering incidents.

Mabel Rush Elementary School staff member Lauren Pefferle showed up to work in Blackface in mid-September, saying she was dressed as Rosa Parks and protesting the school district’s vaccine mandate. She was fired a week later.

Before the Blackface incident, Newberg High School students were discovered to be participating in a racist “slave trade” on Snapchat.