Newberg Catalyst High School principal announces resignation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Monday, Newberg School District announced one principal will be resigning at the end of the school year.

Tim Graham who is principal at Newberg Catalyst High School, Chehalem Online Academy and the Middle Schools Options Program will resign.

In posts on Facebook, Graham has been outspoken in his frustrations with Newberg School Board Chair Dave Brown and Vice Chair Brian Shannon — who survived the recall election last month.

Other members of the Newberg School District and faculty have also recently resigned. The district is currently searching for a permanent superintendent after firing Dr. Joe Morelock back in November.