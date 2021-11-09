Newberg School Board fires Superintendent Joe Morelock

Dr. Joe Morelock was fired as superintendent of the Newberg School District, November 9, 2021 (YouTube screen shot)

It's the latest in a series of highly-charged, controversial moves in Newberg

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another emotional night for the Newberg School Board as they voted to fire their superintendent.

Dr. Joe Morelock, who has been superintendent for slightly more than 2 years, was fired without cause in a 4-3 vote by the school board. Morelock was under contract through June 30, 2024. The school board will “give immediate written notice of termination in 10 days.”

The vote to fire Morelock came more than 2 hours into the highly charged meeting and ended with board member Rebecca Piros saying it “pained” her to see this happen and she was “disappointed in the decision.”

“Thanks, Rebecca,” Morelock replied. “Just remember from the darkest dark comes the brightest light. So everything will work out alright in the end.”

This firing is the latest in a series of high-profile and controversial actions the Newberg School Board has taken in recent months.

The Newberg Education Association is suing the Newberg School District after the School Board prohibited all political signage, including Black Lives Matter signs or any uses of the Pride flag.

A state lawsuit filed recently against the district and four Newberg School Board members — David Brown, Brian Shannon, Renee Powell and Trever Dehart — states that there were violations of free speech rights, state constitutional rights against arbitrary and unequal treatment and violations of federal constitutional due process and equal protection.

It wasn’t until newly elected School Board members Dehart and Powell, the document states, joined Shannon and Brown to form a majority to elect Brown as Chair of the Board and Shannon as vice chair that there began to be an issue.

